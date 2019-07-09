MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A jaw-dropping end to a high-speed chase, involving a flying fire hydrant, an airborne car, a falling tree limb and a bunch of new SUV’s banged up.
FOX10 News obtained video from Mercedes Benz of Mobile of the chase that ended in dramatic fashion on Dauphin Street.
“I was shocked,” said Mitch McConnell owner of McConnell Buick GMC. “I got a text message from 4:30 a.m. and you don't ever expect something like that to happen.”
A car was being chased by multiple MPD officers on Dauphin Street early Sunday morning losing control. After the car hit a fire hydrant it went airborne slamming into a tree limb that then came crashing down onto the SUV’s parked about 30 feet from the road.
“I think it's almost like something you'd expect to see in the movies,” McConnell said. “For a fire hydrant to launch and do $35,000 in damage we're just glad lives weren't endangered.”
Police said the suspect 20-year-old Jamal Spelton was behind the wheel. Spelton was quickly arrested and taken to the hospital before going to metro jail.
The seven Buick SUVs worth more than $170,000 are parked while the dealership tallies the toll.
“Cars can be replaced and $35,000 dollars worth of damage isn't the end of the world, but it certainly was a shocking event for us,” McConnell said.
Spelton is facing multiple charges including attempting to elude police.
The car dealership says they are hoping the damaged cars can become great deals for customers.
