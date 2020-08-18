CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office needs your assistance in locating 67-year-old Harley Wehrlen of Crestview.
According to officials, Wehrlen has not been seen since Monday, August 10. They say Wehrlen is not believed to have his medication with him.
He may be in the area of the Crestview Courthouse and should have a wheelchair with him.
Please call 850-651-7400 if you have information regarding Wehrlen's whereabouts.
