OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A homicide victim in Okaloosa County was a 26-year-old local resident, says the sheriff's office there.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says the victim of an apparent shooting was discovered on Highway 98 on Okaloosa Island near Princess Beach around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
OCSO investigators are searching for a gray, 2008 Honda Odyssey van with license plate Y365RP in connection with the case.
If you spot the vehicle or have any information in reference to the homicide, you are asked to call the OCSO at 850-651-7400, or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers with an anonymous tip at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by use the P3 Tips mobile application.
