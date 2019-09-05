A Walton County resident who drives a school bus in Okaloosa County was arrested today on a count of child abuse after she was accused of forcefully shaking the arms of a wheelchair bound non-verbal child who has a condition that causes weak bones.
Officials say 56-year-old Evelyn Fields was picked up today by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
Investigators say the incident took place August 16th shortly after 3 p.m. on a school bus at Silver Sands School on Holmes Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach.
Officials say the boy had reportedly been clapping and making noises, something those who know him say he does when he’s happy.
An OCSO investigator says the bus camera video shows Fields yelling in the disabled child’s face, forcefully shaking his arms, then poking him in the side of the head.
