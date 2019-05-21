OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of a teenager.
Deputies responding to a call of shots fired in the Fort Walton Beach area Monday night found a 19-year-old male on the ground beside a fence with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the OCSO.
Cordell Smart of Dona Avenue was later pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning.
Deputies were called to 110 Oakhill Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire. Smart was unresponsive when deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.
An autopsy will be conducted by the First Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the murder to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or you can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Mobile Tips application.
