OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team has recovered the body of a drowning victim.
OCSO says the victim is a Texas man who disappeared in waters off Crab Island Tuesday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is handling the investigation, OCSO says.
In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office says, "Our condolences to the victim's family."
