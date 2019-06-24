OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- In Florida, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies are working to determine who is responsible for the murder of a Baker resident Sunday.
The victim, found at a mobile home at 1775 Dad's Road, has been identified as 54-year old Christopher Broxson of that address, according to officials.
Investigators say Broxson's body was found around 6 p.m. and that he is the victim of obvious foul play.
OCSO says an autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850-689-5705 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863TIPS, EmeraldCoastCriimeStoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application
