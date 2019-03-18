OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Medical Examiner’s Office in Okaloosa County in Florida has completed an autopsy for a 3-year-old child who was murdered in the Bluewater Bay area.
Officials said the victim, Frederick Franken Jr., was stabbed to death Friday at the home he shared with his parents on Rawlins Court.
Investigators said after the father killed his son, he then used the knife on himself. The man, 61-year old Frederick Franken Sr., is hospitalized in stable condition.
The child’s mother discovered the pair inside the home after returning from work late Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the woman told investigators the couple was experiencing marital difficulties and she had recently told her husband she wanted a divorce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.