A Shalimar man arrested December 17th during a sting operation targeting adults who use the internet to arrange sex with minors is now charged with possession of child pornography.
During his initial arrest, Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office investigators seized 22-year-old Gabriel Petty's phone. Petty had admitted using it to chat about potential sexual encounters with a person he thought was a 14-year old girl he had met on-line.
The phone was entered into evidence and a search warrant was executed January 26th. Investigators found six images of child pornography on the device, leading to six counts of possession of child pornography.
Petty's charges from the original OCSO sting operation in December 2020 were use of a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and use of a two way communication to commit a felony.
