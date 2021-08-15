FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County School District said schools will be closed Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Fred.
As of Sunday afternoon, the storm is forecast to make landfall on the Panhandle by Monday evening.
A decision for Tuesday classes will be made on Monday.
No other school districts have announced closures.
