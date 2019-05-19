DESTIN, Fla. (WALA)Sheriff's deputies in Okaloosa County are investigating a possible drowning after a man was found unresponsive floating in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a 911 call that came in at 3:24 p.m. Saturday. A man was found floating face down and not breathing near Sand Piper Cove off of Gulf Shore Drive. According to officials a nurse on the scene attempted to perform CPR on the man before he was transported to the Destin E-R. Official say the man was pronounced dead an hour later.
The identity of of man is not being released until his family can be notified.
