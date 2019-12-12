OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A middle school teacher in Okaloosa County has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Meigs Middle School teacher with two felonies after an investigation which began on Wednesday. A news release states that Joseph Michael Sparks, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to report suspected child neglect and unlawful relationships between teachers and students after an attentive parent discovered Sparks was involved in sending and receiving inappropriate text communications with one of his 13-year-old students.
The Okaloosa County School District has provided its full support and cooperation with the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.
OCSO said more information will be released as it becomes available. "This is an active and ongoing investigation at this time," the news release states.
Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 850-609-2000.
