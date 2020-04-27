OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to reports of shots fired on Gibson Road near Fort Walton Beach Sunday tracked down a suspect, a convicted felon with two handguns nearby.
Aubrey Joseph, 29, is charged with discharging a weapon in public, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest without violence, according to the OCSO.
Deputies believe Joseph was firing shots at the car his girlfriend was driving following an argument, according to an OCSO news release.
Four 9 mm casings and one live 9 mm round were located in a parking lot outside Choctaw Village Apartments.
While investigating, deputies received information about a man matching the suspect’s description staying at one of the apartments. They also found blood on the door handle.
After no responses to multiple announcements for anyone inside to exit, they entered to make sure no one was injured. They found Joseph and two 9 mm handguns in a bedroom, according to the news release. One weapon had the magazine removed with several rounds missing, and the ammunition appeared to match the round found in the parking lot.
The blood on the door is believed to have come from abrasions on Joseph, OCSO says. There were no indications anyone was hit during the shooting.
