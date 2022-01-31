OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A traffic stop by an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy who spotted a traffic violation Sunday led to a Crestview area man facing four felony and two misdemeanor charges, according to the agency.

Craig Golden, 36, was pulled over on South Avenue near Fort Walton Beach and told the deputy he didn't have a valid drivers license, the OCSO said. The deputy also noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car, the office said.

A probable cause search turned up a black pipe "zip" style shotgun behind the passenger's seat within Golden's reach, a lockbox with approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine and jeweler's bags, a shopping bag with suspected spice, and a digital scale in a candy bag, according to the OCSO.

A check showed Golden had 46 past felony charges and is a registered sex offender who had not provided information as required as to his new vehicle, a 2013 Jaguar he says was gifted to him, the Sheriff's Office said. Golden told the deputy he found the gun in his yard and did not know what it was, the deputy said.

Golden was taken to the OCSO booking facility.

Although Golden had been given a warning about contraband, the deputy found a gram bag of suspected marijuana on the back seat of the patrol car, the OCSO said.

Golden's charges include trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, sex offender violation - failure to report a change in vehicle ownership, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.