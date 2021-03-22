Road rage shooting March 21 2021.JPG

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A road rage encounter on Highway 98  across Okaloosa Island turned violent Sunday when one of the individuals  involved was shot in the roadway, according to the Okaloosa County  Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO says a Mary Esther man is now charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Mario Aguirre Lopez

Mario Aguirre Lopez, 41, was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Fort 

Walton Beach car dealership after a witness to the shooting followed the  suspect's white Ram pickup truck westbound on 98 and called 911 with  information, according to authorities.

Investigators say that while Lopez denied any involvement, the ammunition  in a loaded Glock handgun found in his truck with one missing round in the  magazine matched the casing found at the crime scene, containing the  imprint "WMA 14" and a NATO head stamp as well as a red primer seal.

Witnesses say the two vehicles had been passing and aggressively "brake  checking" each other as they drove across Okaloosa Island.

The 38-year-old victim from Byhalia Mississippi is undergoing treatment at  an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the  sheriff's office.

