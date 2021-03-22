OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A road rage encounter on Highway 98 across Okaloosa Island turned violent Sunday when one of the individuals involved was shot in the roadway, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO says a Mary Esther man is now charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Mario Aguirre Lopez, 41, was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Fort

Walton Beach car dealership after a witness to the shooting followed the suspect's white Ram pickup truck westbound on 98 and called 911 with information, according to authorities.

Investigators say that while Lopez denied any involvement, the ammunition in a loaded Glock handgun found in his truck with one missing round in the magazine matched the casing found at the crime scene, containing the imprint "WMA 14" and a NATO head stamp as well as a red primer seal.

Witnesses say the two vehicles had been passing and aggressively "brake checking" each other as they drove across Okaloosa Island.

The 38-year-old victim from Byhalia Mississippi is undergoing treatment at an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the sheriff's office.