OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A 71-year old visitor from Missouri who was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico off Okaloosa Island was later pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center Sunday evening, the victim of an apparent drowning.

That's according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The OCSO says the visitor from Pickering had gone for a swim near Eglin's NCO Club. A friend from Iowa was on the beach and says he spotted him approximately 75 yards out, then lost sight of him.

Witnesses who spotted the man floating in the water pulled him out and began CPR until Beach Safety arrived.