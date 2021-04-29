PENSACOLA, Fla. --In November of 2019, an Oklahoma police officer was on the other side of the law, accused of killing his boss, a small-town police chief.
Investigators said the crime happened at the Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach.
Deputies found the body in the men's hotel room after responding to a call about a fight Sunday night.
After investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Mannford, Oklahoma Police Chief Lucky Miller was killed by one his own officers, 49-year-old Michael Nealey.
Nealey was later found guilty of second-degree murder on March 31, 2021.
Today, Nealey was sentenced to life in prison.
