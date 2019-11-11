A police chief from Oklahoma was killed while attending a conference at Pensacola Beach, and one of his own officers is in custody, according to authorities.
Chief Lucky Miller of Mannford, Okla., was killed Sunday night as both men were attending a conference, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office Michael Patrick Nealey was booked into jail in Escambia County Monday morning on a charge of homicide, according to jail records.
Law enforcement was called to the Hilton Inn at Pensacola Beach shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Nealey, 49, is being held without bond, according to jail records.
ECSO tells FOX10 News the two men got into a physical altercation.
KOTV reports Miller, 44, was Mannford's police chief since 2007 and is survived by his wife and three children.
