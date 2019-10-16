Old safe found in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Loxley Police are trying to crack a mysterious case.
An old safe was found at the entrance of the Plantation Hills neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police checked it out and left a business card on it, hoping someone will call them if they can solve the mystery.
You're asked to call Loxley PD if you know anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.