Old Shell Road & Mobile Infirmary Blvd/Kenneth Street intersection closure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The intersection of Old Shell Road and Kenneth Street will be closed for MAWSS upgrades Saturday, August 29, 2020, officials announced Thursday.
Motorists traveling westbound Old Shell Road can turn right onto northbound Mobile Infirmary Blvd.
Motorists traveling southbound Mobile Infirmary Blvd. can turn left onto Old Shell Road.
All other approaches will be closed. According to officials, Mobile Infirmary Hospital and emergency services will be notified.
