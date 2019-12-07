Lane Kiffin, who just won his second Conference USA Championship in the last three years at Florida Atlantic, is bringing his exciting brand of football to Ole Miss, as athletics director Keith Carter announced him as the Rebels' 39th head coach on Saturday.
A public introduction will take place Monday at 1 p.m. CT at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Kiffin, who arrives in Oxford after three seasons in the same position at FAU, has more than 10 years of head coaching experience, including eight years at the NCAA level where he has posted an all-time record of 61-34.
"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Coach Kiffin to the Ole Miss family," Carter said. "As we entered this process, we were looking for energy, innovativeness and a program builder who could excite our student-athletes and fans. Coach Kiffin checked every box and is a home run for our program. I look forward to locking arms with him to take Ole Miss Football to a championship level."
"As an experienced head coach and one of the great offensive minds in college football, Lane Kiffin brings energetic leadership, deep understanding of the competitive landscape of the SEC and an approach to the game that will captivate Ole Miss fans," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I am thrilled to welcome Coach Kiffin to Ole Miss and Oxford as we look ahead with great anticipation for the future of Ole Miss Football. In addition, I want to congratulate Keith Carter for the outstanding leadership he demonstrated in attracting a nationally recognized coach to our university to lead the Rebel football program."
In December 2016, Kiffin took over an FAU program that had won a total of nine combined games over the previous three seasons. Kiffin proceeded to take the Owls to new heights over the last three years, including two conference titles and two 10-win seasons.
In his head coaching stops at USC, Tennessee and FAU, Kiffin has shown a propensity in helping turn programs around. In his first season at all three locations, Kiffin's team improved in win differential (+3.33), scoring (+10.2), passing (+34.5 ypg) and rushing (+51.3 ypg).
