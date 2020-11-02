OXFORD, Miss. (WALA) -- Ole Miss freshman tight end Damarcus Thomas, a former Saraland High School standout, was seriously injured during practice on Monday.
According to ESPN, Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffen said Thomas "was hit and hasn't moved since."
Thomas was taken to a hospital in Oxford and then flown to a hospital in Memphis.
Ole Miss Football later tweeted, "Evaluations have all been positive to this point. He has regained movement in all of his extremities and the physicians are optimistic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.