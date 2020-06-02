The Ministry Village at Olive will hold a Drive Thru Food Pantry on Saturday, June 6, to distribute more than 30,000 pounds of food to those in need in the Pensacola area.
A donation from Farm Share, out of Quincy, Fla., will be delivered to Ministry Village at Olive by Butler Foods of Pensacola Inc.
The drive-thru food distribution will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Pensacola High School, at 500 W. Maxwell St. The traffic pattern that will be set up will allow the staff and volunteers to serve people while following CDC safety guidelines.
Ministry Village will continue distributing food bags as long as supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.