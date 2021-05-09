MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Nearly one year after Gregory Sledge was killed the pain for his mother, Brenda Johnson, weighs heavy on her heart, intensified by the fact that his murder is still unsolved.

“I miss my son everyday. It's not a day that go by that I don't think about him. We all do. We all think about him. We all miss him because Greg was… the life of the party.”

On Saturday his loved ones gathered to celebrate what would have been his 30th birthday last week, releasing balloons in his memory.

This Mother’s Day marking another heartbreaking first without him.

“So this is the first Mother’s Day that I have without him and it’s sad.”

By the end of last year Sledge’s murder was one of the few still unsolved in the Port City.

He was shot to death at the Crossings at Pinebrook apartments on Azalea road the night of July 22nd.

In December Mobile police announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“We have to just pray for one another and pray that all this violence stop because taking a person’s life is never the right thing to do.”

Johnson prays someone comes forward to speak up about her son’s death.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 251-208-7211.

You can also report a tip by sending a message at mobilepd.org/crimetip.