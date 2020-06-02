GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The thought of a potential hurricane was out of mind for many beach-goers soaking up the sun Monday afternoon, but Baldwin County Emergency Management leaders say this is exactly the best time to make sure we’re ready.
On it’s mark hurricane season is already proving to be an active one.
“Being that today is the first day of hurricane season you wouldn’t know it.”
“It looks beautiful so you would never guess.”
Before it could even begin two named storms have come and gone, a third getting its act together Monday night.
“It's very interesting that this once was a storm named Amanda in the pacific and then you get over to the southern gulf and it has a chance to take on a whole different personality and name if you will,” said Zach Hood with Baldwin County EMA.
Hood says this time around having to tackle what’s expected to be a very active hurricane season on top of COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of making sure you have a safe place to go when a tropical storm or hurricane does roll around.
“I want to remind everyone now that a shelter should not be your first option... non-congregate sheltering is your best option.”
Although we don’t know for certain what lies ahead, Hood can’t stress enough how important it is to have a credible source of information so you’re ready for whatever comes our way.
Something you can do right now to make sure you’re prepared is follow your local emergency management agency or weather service and sign up for text alerts.
You can also download the FOX10 News app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.