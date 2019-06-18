One Club Craft Farms Golf Tournament to benefit Gulf Shores Schools, High Hopes for Autism

Golfers have a chance to play an Arnold Palmer inspired course all for a good cause next weekend in Gulf Shores.
One Club Gulf Shores and Craft Farms have teamed up once again to host their Anniversary Charity Golf Tournament next Saturday, June 29.
This year, all proceeds will be going to the newly formed Gulf Shores City Schools and High Hopes for Autism.
Golfers will play 18 holes, split between One Club and Craft Farms courses, both inspired by world renowned player Arnold Palmer, but there will also be fun for the entire family.
“There will be live music, bagpipes, food, giveaways, prizes, drinks, and more. We’re just thrilled to be able to give back to the local community, the children in our area, and High Hopes for Autism,” said Marilee Davis, with One Club Gulf Shores.
Last year’s tournament raised nearly $45,000 for sea turtle conservation and the Backcountry Trail, and organizers are hoping to exceed that amount this year.
Check in is at 1 pm, with shotgun starting at 2 pm.
To sign up, email golf@oneclubgulfshores.com.
