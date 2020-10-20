MOBILE, Ala. – Police say one man has died following injuries he sustained during a shooting on Monday, October 19.
At approximately 1:03 p.m. on the day of the incident, police responded to Park West Apartments located at 1701 Hillcrest Road, in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers discovered two male victims suffering with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital.
One of the victims died as a result of his injuries. The second victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Police identified the deceased victim as 23-year-old Ryan Campbell.
This is an active homicide investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.