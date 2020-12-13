PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- One person died and two others wounded in an early morning shooting in Prichard.
Investigators said the shots were fired around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Rosedale Avenue.
Lt. Robert Martin with the Prichard Police Department said the shooting happened after a Christmas party.
Police said Jaheim Oneal Pugh was the man killed in the shooting. Officers did not release the names of the other victims.
According to Martin, detectives want to question James Lee James Jr. about his possible connection to the shooting.
