PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- One person was killed after a train struck a railroad work crew on tracks along I-165 near Wilson Avenue, according to law enforcement.
FOX10 News crews at the scene spotted the train that crashed into a Caterpillar front loader and a truck carrying railroad ties.
No other details about any other injuries or what led up to the crash have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.