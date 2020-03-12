MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said one person was killed and another critically injured in a crash on I-65 in Mobile.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. just south of the Highway 45 exit in Prichard.
No names have been released.
MPD said no other details about the wreck are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.