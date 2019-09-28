MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police responded to two different scenes after shots were fired in Toulminville.
Investigators were first called to Laurel Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Minutes later, police were called to a crash on Donald Street at Allison Street. Crews pulled a male from an overturned and discovered that he had been shot before wrecking. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No names have been released.
MPD said they are not sure if or how the two shootings are related.
FOX10 News will update this story as more details are released.
