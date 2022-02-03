You have permission to edit this article.
One killed, five others hurt in Hale County tornado

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person died and several other people were hurt when a tornado hit Hale County on Thursday. 

The Hale County EMA director told WBRC News that one person died and five people were injured after a tornado crossed the river in the Sawyerville area. Several homes were damaged off Highway 14.

Hale County is just south of Tuscaloosa. 

