One killed, five others hurt in Hale County tornado

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person died and several other people were hurt when a tornado hit Hale County on Thursday.
The Hale County EMA director told WBRC News that one person died and five people were injured after a tornado crossed the river in the Sawyerville area. Several homes were damaged off Highway 14.
Hale County is just south of Tuscaloosa.
