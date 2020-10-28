BIOXI, Miss. (WALA) -- At least one person was killed in Biloxi during Hurricane Zeta.
Police Chief John Miller told FOX10 News he does not know how the person died, but it could be a drowning.
Zeta brought a storm surge around 7 feet to the coast and the airport recorded a peak wind gust of 95 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.