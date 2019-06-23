MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said one person died in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 Sunday morning.
Around 7:45 a.m., responded to a wreck in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the Dauphin Street exit. Investigators said a vehicle traveling north struck the center barrier. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
