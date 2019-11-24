MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene of a plane crash that occurred in Milton on Sunday, November 24.
According to Santa Rosa County Sheriff's officials, a small single engine plane crashed at Peter Prince Airport near Milton. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. There was one fatality. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot has not been identified.
Sheriff's officials said the National Transportation Safety Board will be assisting the FAA in their investigation of this crash
