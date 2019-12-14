Officials on the scene of a single-vehicle traffic crash on I-65 northbound Saturday, December 14 confirmed to FOX10 News at one individual was killed in the crash.
According to authorities, the victim, whose identity has not been released, was the only person in the vehicle. The say the victim, a female, was ejected from her vehicle.
I-65 NB remains closed temporarily.
The investigation into the crash continues.
