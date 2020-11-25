THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- One man is dead after a shooting in Thomasville, police chief Mitch Stuckey said.
It happened at a home on Tallahatta Springs Road on Wednesday.
Chief Stuckey said the man was pronounced dead at Thomasville Regional Medical Center.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarke County District Attorney are assisting in this case.
No other details have been released.
