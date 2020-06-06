MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire at the Summer Tree apartments Friday night.
Sources say the fire happened between 10 and 11 p.m. Friday night. Officials with MFRD confirm that 67 year old male was killed in the fire that started in a bedroom. The victim's identity has not been released. Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined.
According to fire officials seven families in the apartment complex have been displaced because of the fire. The American Red Cross was on the scene Friday night to help the displaced families. The public is asked to contact the Red Cross if they wish to help.
