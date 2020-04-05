SEMMES Ala, (WALA) Semmes Fire Department officials have confirmed that two people have died and one person was seriously injured in a Sunday morning house fire on Howells Ferry Road.
Officials say that one of the victims died while still in the home. The other victim died while being transported to the hospital. A third victim who sustained serious injuries was life-flighted to University Hospital where they are listed in critical condition
SEMMES Ala, (WALA) Semmes Fire Department Chief Brooks confirms at least one fatality from Sunday morning's fire.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Mobile Fire Rescue Department is assisting with putting out a house fire in the 9000 block of Howells Ferry Road.
According to fire officials crews arrived to a home on Howells Ferry Rd with heavy flames and smoke visible. Fire crews are working to get the fire under control.
FOX10 News will have more information as it becomes available.
