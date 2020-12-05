OKALOOSA COUNTY Fla, (WALA) The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has released a statement on a shooting that injured one person on Friday night.
The statement reads as follows:
"A fight that broke out at a party in memory of a deceased teenager led to gunfire, injuring one person Friday night at a building off Racetrack Road near Fort Walton Beach.
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call at 428 Racetrack Road around 8:30 p.m.
They found multiple people and cars fleeing in multiple directions, as well as numerous shell casings in the parking lot.
A 20-year old Fort Walton Beach female who had been hit in the left leg was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center and told OCSO deputies she did not want to pursue charges.
The investigation continues and anyone with information on who is responsible for the shooting is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.651.TIPS, Emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tip Mobile application."
