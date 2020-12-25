MOBILE, Ala (WALA) Crews with the Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to an apartment on Seabreeze Court early Friday morning.
According to fire officials fire crews were dispatched to an apartment fire around 5 a.m. When firefighters arrived there was heavy flames and smoke visible from a second story apartment. One person was found suffering from injuries caused by the fire. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.
Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
