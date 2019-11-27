One shot and killed on Union Avenue in Mobile
FOX10 News

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police were called to a shooting that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers found the victim on a sidewalk along Union Avenue near Springhill Avenue around 3:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the case are currently available.

