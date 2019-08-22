MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said they have arrested one of the suspects involved in a robbery and a carjacking off of Cottage Hill Road.
Investigators said Taj Holifield, 20, is one of the three people involved in the cases.
The crimes happened within minutes of each other on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. In one of the cases, a woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Cottage Hill Road at East Road. The other case involved the armed robbery of a man on Woodline Drive South.
On his way to jail, Holifield said he was innocent and that he was at home sleeping at the time of the carjacking.
"I was at the house all day. I don't know what they are talking about," said Holifield.
The other two suspects have not been identified.
At the time of Wednesday's crimes, Mobile Police said Holifield was out on bond for a crime that happened on Friday, August 16. In that case, investigators said Holifield met with the victim to sell them a cell phone.
The victim said after she handed over the money, Holifield snatched the phone back and fled the scene. According to police, the victim met Holifield through the app LetGo.
Holifield was arrested that night and bonded out of jail the next day.
Reporter: "Did you have anything to say about that incident? -- Holifield: I don't know what to say. Reporter: You seem very popular with Mobile Police."
Mobile urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings and say both victims in this case did the right thing.
"Be careful. Preserve yourself. If you are approached -- just give them what they ask for. Let them leave, then call police. It's property. It can be replaced," said Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose, Mobile Police.
