MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The Mobile County District Attorney's office said it's the beginning of justice for DeLauna Anderson. Iseral Hall, one of two suspects in the case, was found guilty of felony murder on Wednesday.
The young mother was gunned down in her car while she was on way to work in October of 2016. It's a crime that shocked the Port City.
Mobile Police said Anderson was headed down the I-10 service road when two people tried to carjack her. Police said they shot into her car seven times and killed her.
Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright fought hard for the verdict.
She said, "This family holds a special place in my heart and the family is an incredible family. She was an incredible person in our community. She was a mother, daughter and friend. It was a senseless loss for them and the community as a whole."
FOX10 News was there when Hall was taken to Mobile Metro Jail a few years ago. Hall said Antonio Lang was the one who pulled the trigger. Lang is charged with capital murder. No trial date has been set for him yet.
