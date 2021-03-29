MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)-- A deadly crash that claimed the lives of three adults and a 9 month old baby girl on Highway 45 Sunday evening comes just one week after Representative Shane Stringer says he sent a letter to state leaders, including Governor Kay Ivey, asking them to address the dangers for drivers on the road.

For years he says he’s been asking the governor and ALDOT to take a good hard look at highway 45.

On the busy stretch of highway non-stop traffic flies past what, just hours earlier, was the scene of the devastating head on crash.

Tire tracks veering from one lane into another, charred ground showing where the cars collided.

“Heart wrenching, I’ve spoke to some witnesses that were here yesterday and to hear their stories, it’s heartbreaking and very concerning,” said Rep. Shane Stringer.

The dangerous highway cuts through Stringer’s jurisdiction.

He says ever since he took office he’s tried to put pressure on Governor Ivey and ALDOT to transform the narrow two lane road into four.

“Highway 45 is the deadliest highway in the state of Alabama, this wreck that just occurred yesterday helps reiterate that. more families are devastated and at some point we have got to address this.”

Stringer says he hopes to meet with the governor this week.

He says last night’s heartbreaking crash will be part of that discussion.