PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)-- On the one year anniversary of a horrific terrorist attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola, people from across the Gulf Coast and beyond came together for a candlelight vigil to honor the three young sailors who were killed, the survivors and their families.
“We do know what the lives of your loved ones meant to the security of our country and we will never forget.”
The morning of December 6, 2019 the Pensacola community was rocked by the mass shooting at NAS.
The gunman--a Saudi military student-- was training at NAS and opened fire inside building 633 killing Ensign Joshua Watson, Airman Mohammed Haitham and Airman Apprentice Cameron Walters and injured eight others.
Sunday night 15 minutes of silence were had, marking the first sound of gunfire to the last.
The trauma from that tragic day forever etched in the hearts of many.
“The lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit and although we have suffered we have persevered and we will persevere.”
Their sacrifice illuminated once more.
The fallen heroes were posthumously awarded Purple Heart medals on Friday December 4th.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis declared December 6th as Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance day across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.