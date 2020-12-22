The Crestview Police Department is investigating the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old in Crestview
Crestview Police Department responded to the 100 block of Oglesby Avenue at 11:50 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found that Coralynn Larry had died from her injuries.
According to statements given to CPD, a SUV driven by Crestview resident, Latoya Smith, backed over the child after the mother lost track of the child. An Investigation into the incident is Ongoing
