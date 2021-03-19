MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--One year since the unsettling announcement made by local health leaders, confirming the first Coronavirus case in Mobile County, thrusting all of us into a whirlwind of unknowns-- for the first time since the height of the pandemic, local health leaders say we might soon see the lowest number of cases yet.

“So what we’re continuing to see with these numbers are consistently low numbers that are approaching the lowest that we’ve had throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department.

Mobile County has averaged 30 cases per day over the last couple of weeks, one of 57 counties deemed “low risk” across the state.

Across Downtown Mobile it’s comforting news for some who were out on the town Friday night.

“Well, praise Jesus for that.”

Many tell FOX10’s Marella Porter they’re eager to regain a sense of normalcy.

“I'm happy to hear that the numbers are low.. and maybe we get back to like just living our lives and doing stuff that we like to do,” said Courtney Burks.

“Probably our first trip down here in a year.. in a year.. yeah it’s been a year for us to be out and about downtown so,” said Jason and Miranda Steadham.

Dr. Scott Chavers says the numbers are “incredibly encouraging,” a sign that things are moving in the right direction.

“Just ready to see people’s faces again, just ready to get out and not be stuck.”

Dr. Chavers says the most critical thing we can do right now to get out of the pandemic is keep wearing masks and taking the precautions we have been.