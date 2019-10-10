CITRONELLE, Ala (WALA) – A Citronelle Police Officer is off the job accused of beating a Mobile County man that was in police custody earlier this week.
The officer has been identified as Jason Meade. Meade had been a member of the Citronelle Police force since June 2019.
The Mobile County man beaten by Meade spoke exclusively to FOX10 News Thursday afternoon about the attack in a police holding cell.
“I knocked on the door again and he said stop beating on the door and from there he came in and put his arms around me and he choked me,” said Bryant King. “The first time I pushed him back in self-defense.”
King, who did not want his face shown on camera said he was in Citronelle police custody waiting to be booked on a 2015 warrant for a traffic violation.
King said the attack lasted several minutes.
“He came back in and choked me again and took out his baton and he started to hit me on my left leg where I have bruises at,” he said.
King believes the beating was because he kept asking for a blanket.
“Although they fired him, I deserve some type of apology,” King said.
King said he still has bruises around his neck and on his leg from the attack.
“I'm a person where I don't react toward the law, I respect the law so for this to happen to me, somebody needs to know the truth,” he said.
Mayor Jason Stringer confirmed there was a confrontation in a cell with a prisoner that was against protocol. Stringer said he immediately fired the officer upon viewing the tape because of his actions.
The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into this and will decide whether to file criminal charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.