MOBILE, Ala. – Enrollment is open for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department Citizens Fire Academy. The 9-week program begins on September 23, 2019.
MFRD's Citizens Fire Academy is a hands-on learning experience, designed to provide participants with an overview of the major divisions within the department, up-close experience of a regular tour of duty for Mobile firefighters, and general practices in firefighting and emergency medical services. Classes are held on Mondays from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The Citizens Fire Academy is open to the public and free, but class size is limited to 24 seats. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Visit cityofmobile.org/fire/divisions/citizens-fire-academy/ to download an application.
